Statement by Dr Janice Daniel-Hodge on the passing of former Premier of Nevis Hon. Vance Amory

I am deeply saddened to have learned, early this morning, of the passing of Nevis’ second premier, His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory. I have lost a dear friend and the people of Nevis have lost a true statesman.

I remember him as a man who knew how to cope with difficulties and to find ways to be resilient and rise above challenges. He was a man who knew how to cope and helped those who were suffering and comforted those who lost their loved ones.

I pray that we embrace and continually apply the lessons of compassion and love for our brothers and sisters as he did.

My sincere condolences to his family and to the many who are saddened by his passing. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

