Star Breeze Makes Call To St. Kitts

BASSETERRE (9TH August, 2021): The Government of St. Kitts & Nevis has given approval for the luxury liner, Star Breeze, to make an unscheduled call to the island on Tuesday 10th August 2021, having met the established protocols of the Federation.



The all-suite liner, which is part of the luxurious Windstar Cruises, will arrive with fully vaccinated passengers and crew and will anchor at South Friar’s Bay, in the vicinity of Carambola Beach Club. The vessel will have onboard 90 guests and 171 crew members. Guests will explore the island via ‘Travel Approved’ Fully Vaccinated Bubble Tours, which include:

Brimstone Hill Fortress

Fairview Great House

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Irie Riders Mini Speed Boat

Island History and Rum Tasting

Star Breeze has met the following minimum protocols for any cruise ship visiting St. Kitts & Nevis:

All crew and all passengers over the age of 18 must be vaccinated. All passengers, crew and children under the age of 18 must present a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of homeport embarkation. Only bubble vaccinated tours and attractions will be offered to cruise passengers. Passengers and crew are not permitted to interact with the general population. All Tours will leave the dispatch area within the secure perimeter and return. All personnel interacting with cruise vessel operations including ship agents, port staff, taxi and tour operators must be vaccinated.

The Star Breeze this year completed $250 Million in renovations to provide new public areas, including two new dining venues, a new spa, infinity pool, and fitness area. The ship also boasts all new bathrooms in every suite and a new category of Star suites, featuring a new layout, all with ocean-views. The Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority continue to work with the Ministry of Health to ensure a safe rebuilding of the cruise sector.

