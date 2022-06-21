ST. PAULS REMAIN TOP OF THE LEAGUE

Caption: After 18 matches, St.Paul’s United remain comfortably on top of the league.

S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s United continued their winning ways at the top of the SKNFA Premier League table brushing aside S-Krave Newtown United 3-0 at the Warner Park on Friday.

Scoring for St. Paul’s

Kalonji Clarke 48th min

Keithroy Freeman 55th min

Kishorne Warde 87th min

Red Card

Keon Battice (Newtown) 90th +3 min

(receiving a 2nd caution in the same match)

St. Paul’s goalkeeper Jamal Jeffers lauded the efforts of his players in getting the victory and keeping a clean sheet. “It’s good because as a goalkeeper, when you get a clean sheet, it boosts your confidence, it boosts your team energy and everything. Defense win championships, attackers win games; so, the more you defend properly and get more clean sheets, then you go further in the competition and you never know; you may end up winning the cup,” Jeffers said.

Meanwhile Coach Earl Jones of Newtown continues to preach that his players need to show more commitment to training, if they are the make the best of the next few games to finish the regular season. “The first 50 minutes of the game I think was really good for us. I think that the guys executed well,” he said. “If we don’t work on (improving the atmosphere among the team), we will continuously get results like we got tonight again,” he added. He said the team needs to work on scoring and the players have to be willing to come to training. “That’s been a challenge lately. Nobody likes to lose and when you lose you get a lot of negative feedback…. a lot of time we only look at our technical and physical appearance to the game but I think mentally it has been killing us. For us, if we can be mentally strong for the few remaining games, then we will definitely be good,” he concluded.

