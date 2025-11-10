St. Kitts Welcomes Nonstop Service from San Juan with interCaribbean Airways

Basseterre, St. Kitts (November 10, 2025) – St. Kitts is thrilled to announce a significant boost to its regional accessibility with nonstop service from San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), via interCaribbean Airways. Commencing December 18, 2025, this highly anticipated twice-weekly route will re-establish a vital gateway for both leisure and business travellers to the island. The new service boasts a quick 1-hour and 10-minute flight time, strengthening St. Kitts’ position as an easily accessible and desirable Caribbean destination.

The flight schedule provides highly convenient connections to and from the US market and enhances regional travel within the Eastern Caribbean.

Flight JY643 will depart San Juan for St. Kitts on Friday and Monday at 17:20, arriving at 18:30.

The return flight, JY644, will depart St. Kitts for San Juan on Thursday and Sunday at 08:30, arriving at 09:40.

The leadership of interCaribbean Airways is enthusiastic about the new air bridge, with Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways, stating,

“This route marks another important step in our mission to connect the people and cultures of the Caribbean. By establishing nonstop service between San Juan and St. Kitts, we’re creating a vital link between two key Caribbean gateways, offering travelers fast and convenient access to major US markets and enhanced Eastern Caribbean connectivity for both leisure and business travel.”

This sentiment is strongly echoed by the island’s government, recognizing the strategic importance of the route.

“This new route from San Juan marks a significant milestone in strengthening St. Kitts’ regional and international connectivity,” said Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism.

“We are deeply grateful to interCaribbean Airways for their continued partnership and commitment to the region. This service not only opens easier access for visitors from Puerto Rico and connecting U.S. gateways, but also creates new opportunities for trade, business, and cultural exchange, further driving St. Kitts’ tourism growth and economic development.”

Underscoring the route’s importance to the tourism sector, Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added:

“The return of the San Juan – St. Kitts nonstop flight is a game-changer for our destination’s accessibility, particularly from the crucial U.S. market, as San Juan serves as a major hub. This renewed connection will significantly boost regional tourism and provide seamless travel options for visitors eager to experience the destination.”

For travellers seeking multi-island adventures, St. Kitts provides an excellent stopover point between various island destinations and North American gateways.

Flights for the new San Juan – St. Kitts service are available for immediate booking directly at interCaribbean.com or through your preferred travel agent. Introductory fares start from $89 one-way (excluding government taxes and fees, surcharges, and carrier-imposed fees and surcharges), with promotional fares applying to flights from December 18 to 21, 2025.

