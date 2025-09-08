ST. KITTS SPECTRUM SERVICES CENTRE CELEBRATES 7TH ANNIVERSARY WITH FAMILY FUN DAY



Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday, September 8, 2025: The St. Kitts Spectrum Services Centre marked its seventh anniversary by hosting a Family Fun Day on Sunday, September 7.



The celebration brought together children, parents, staff, and members of the wider community for an afternoon of entertainment, games, and activities designed to foster unity and appreciation for individuals on the Autism Spectrum.



Dr. Josephine Claxton, Director of the St. Kitts Services Spectrum Centre, shared.



“We are hosting the Family Fun Day for our 7th anniversary at the St. Kitts Services Spectrum Centre. The Centre opened on 4th September 2018, and we wanted to support our parents by bringing them together so that they could have fun, share, socialise, and the children could enjoy themselves. I would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors, and we thank you for the work and support you have given to the centre. This fun day could not have gone on without you. Also, to our parents, we thank you for coming out and supporting the activity, and my staff team.



The event also served as an opportunity to highlight the Centre’s services and reaffirm its dedication to supporting families across the Federation.



