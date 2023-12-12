St Kitts-Nevis Triumphs in a Tense Battle Against BVI

In an exhilarating showdown of skill and strategy, St Kitts and Nevis emerged victorious against the British Virgin Islands (BVI) with a final score of 70-61. The game, marked by intense competition and remarkable comebacks, showcased the exceptional talent and determination of both teams.

Team St Kitts and Nevis

Initially trailing by a significant margin, the BVI team, demonstrating remarkable resilience, narrowed the gap to just 5 points in the final quarter. Their spirited effort to overturn the score line, however, was met with the steadfast resolve of St Kitts-Nevis.

<em>TeamSKN Players Nashorn Maynard Lestin Wiltshire Cecil Angel Dario Esdaille Tyquan Rogers Leroy Wilkinson Stevenson Providence Jermaal Ford Graeme Brown Taslin Hodge Cadeau Straun Wendell Pemberton Manager John Spezia Head Coach Sheldon Pemberton Dalton Esdaille Asst Coaches<em>

Captain Nashorn Maynard led St Kitts and Nevis with exemplary leadership and skill. His outstanding performance, notching 15 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, along with a steal and a block, earned him the title of gameMVP. Maynard’s ability to maintain composure and drive his team forward was pivotal in securing their win.

Other noteworthy contributions came from Leroy Wilkinson, who added 15 points, 3 rebounds, and a steal to the team’s tally. Tyquan Rogers also made a significant impact with 10 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, and 3 steals. Additionally, Taslin Hodge’s all-round performance with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals proved vital for St Kitts and Nevis.

As they gear up to face the host country, Montserrat, on Wednesday, St Kitts and Nevis carries forward the momentum and confidence from this well-fought victory. The team’s cohesive performance and strategic prowess have set the stage for an exciting match-up in their next game.

Montserrat Invitational Basketball Tournament

