FB IMG 1761566267007
Local News

ST KITTS NEVIS STUDENTS SAFELY HOME FROM JAMAICA AHEAD OF HURRICANE MELISSA

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

Home Safe!!

Twenty seven students who were evacuated from Jamaica ahead of Hurricane Melissa safely landed in St. Kitts yesterday afternoon.

The students were welcomed home by Acting Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who greeted them at the RLB International Airport.

The Hon. Terrance Drew led SKNLP Government continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of all its citizens abroad. 

fb img 17615668224217956203569193248104

The Government has also extended sincere thanks to regional authorities, airline partners and families who supported the coordinated evacuation effort.

black26whitegradientdigitalmarketinginstagrampost 20251025 100302 00004398490344673234700
Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy