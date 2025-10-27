ST KITTS NEVIS STUDENTS SAFELY HOME FROM JAMAICA AHEAD OF HURRICANE MELISSA

By: T. Chapman

Home Safe!!

Twenty seven students who were evacuated from Jamaica ahead of Hurricane Melissa safely landed in St. Kitts yesterday afternoon.

The students were welcomed home by Acting Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who greeted them at the RLB International Airport.

The Hon. Terrance Drew led SKNLP Government continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of all its citizens abroad.

The Government has also extended sincere thanks to regional authorities, airline partners and families who supported the coordinated evacuation effort.