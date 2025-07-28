ST. KITTS NEVIS ROBOTICS ASSOCIATION CULMINATES SUCCESSFUL SUMMER CAMP

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, July 28, 2025: The St. Kitts-Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) celebrated the conclusion of its intensive summer camp on Friday, July 25.

The camp aimed to introduce children and teens to the exciting world of robotics, coding, and STEAM education. Throughout the camp, participants engaged in hands-on activities, learned the fundamentals of programming, and built and tested their robotic creations.

Dr. Ricardo Neil, Chairman and Founder, SKNRA, shared

“We are proud of the growth that we have had over time, and we are proud that our vision we have for St. Kitts and Nevis, and the region is coming to pass. That vision is to ensure that young people are given the opportunity to dream and to let them know that the limits are not just in the classroom, but that they can go further. We want to inspire them not just to be users of the technology, but we want them to be creators, developers, and that is what fuels our vision and our dream.”

Ms. Mary Shelford, Executive Administrative Secretary, SKNRA, extended gratitude to the partners in both St. Kitts and Nevis who gave of their time, services, and contributions to the camp. She thanked the parents, supporters, and campers for their unwavering commitment, enthusiasm, and participation.

The Robotics Camp is part of the SKNRA’s ongoing mission to promote STEAM education and prepare Kittitian and Nevisian youth for careers in emerging tech industries.

-30-

