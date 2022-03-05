St Kitts Nevis Labour Party announces new CEO, Nerys Chiverton

By: Staff Writer

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) has a new General Secretary/Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Nerys Chiverton succeeds Ms Diana Williams.

The SKNLP via its Facebook handle shared the following:

Join the SKNLP as we officially welcome Ms Chiverton to the new post, and as we continue to make strides for a better and more productive St Kitts and Nevis.

The SKNLP has made several changes since the last election. Dr Terrance Drew was elected as the Leader in November 2021, two deputies in Konris Maynard and Geoffrey Hanley were also elected and new candidates are to be launched soon.