ST. KITTS MUSIC FESTIVAL TO HONOUR ELLIE MATT WITH SPECIAL   TRIBUTE PERFORMANCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts (24 June 2026) — The St. Kitts Music Festival Committee has announced the addition of a special musical tribute to legendary Kittitian musician Ellie Matt as part of the Festival’s opening night programme on Thursday, June 25.

The tribute follows the memorable all-star performance presented during the recent homegoing celebration of the beloved bandleader and cultural icon, whose music has left an indelible mark on St. Kitts and Nevis, the wider Caribbean and the world at large.

Featuring former members of the renowned Ellie Matt & De GI’s Brass alongside accomplished musicians inspired by his work, the tribute will celebrate his life and legacy through a collection of his best-known songs.

Importantly, the St. Kitts Music Festival’s connection with Ellie Matt is not a recent one. Over the years, he graced the Festival stage, sharing his talent with thousands of patrons and helping to shape the rich musical heritage that the event continues to celebrate today.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, welcomed the tribute.

“Ellie Matt was one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ greatest musical ambassadors. Through his music, he brought joy to generations and showcased the talent and culture of our Federation to audiences near and far. This tribute is a fitting celebration of a remarkable life and an remarkable legacy and I am pleased that the St. Kitts Music Festival will provide the stage for this special moment of remembrance and appreciation.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism et al, Miss Tivana Wharton said the tribute is intended to honour a man whose contribution to the nation’s cultural identity remains immeasurable.

“Ellie Matt’s music continues to resonate with generations from both home and abroad. We believe it is only fitting that we pause to celebrate his extraordinary contribution to our musical and cultural development in a setting that has long showcased the very best of our talent.”

News of the tribute has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the public, with many expressing excitement at the opportunity to once again hear the timeless music that has become synonymous with celebrations, memories and national pride.

The St. Kitts Music Festival takes place June 25-27 at Warner Park and will feature a diverse mix of local, regional and international performers while continuing to celebrate the rich musical heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The tribute follows the memorable all-star performance presented during the recent homegoing celebration of the beloved bandleader and cultural icon, whose music has left an indelible mark on St. Kitts and Nevis, the wider Caribbean and the world at large.

Featuring former members of the renowned Ellie Matt & De GI’s Brass alongside accomplished musicians inspired by his work, the tribute will celebrate his life and legacy through a collection of his best-known songs.

Importantly, the St. Kitts Music Festival’s connection with Ellie Matt is not a recent one. Over the years, he graced the Festival stage, sharing his talent with thousands of patrons and helping to shape the rich musical heritage that the event continues to celebrate today.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, welcomed the tribute.

“Ellie Matt was one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ greatest musical ambassadors. Through his music, he brought joy to generations and showcased the talent and culture of our Federation to audiences near and far. This tribute is a fitting celebration of a remarkable life and an remarkable legacy and I am pleased that the St. Kitts Music Festival will provide the stage for this special moment of remembrance and appreciation.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism et al, Miss Tivana Wharton said the tribute is intended to honour a man whose contribution to the nation’s cultural identity remains immeasurable.

“Ellie Matt’s music continues to resonate with generations from both home and abroad. We believe it is only fitting that we pause to celebrate his extraordinary contribution to our musical and cultural development in a setting that has long showcased the very best of our talent.”

News of the tribute has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the public, with many expressing excitement at the opportunity to once again hear the timeless music that has become synonymous with celebrations, memories and national pride.

The St. Kitts Music Festival takes place June 25-27 at Warner Park and will feature a diverse mix of local, regional and international performers while continuing to celebrate the rich musical heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.

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