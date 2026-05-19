St. Kitts Music Festival Makes Two Additions to Powerhouse Roster for 2026

Basseterre, St. Kitts (19 May 2026) — As momentum continues to build for what is already being called one of the most iconic Caribbean summer music festivals for 2026, The St. Kitts Music Festival Committee is proud to announce two additions that further elevate an already extraordinary lineup to a new level.



Joining the three-night symphony of energy, from June 25-27, is the legendary Boyz II Men, whose presence on any stage continues to draw massive audiences worldwide. Widely regarded as the best-selling R&B group of all time, the trio brings with them a timeless catalog of anthems that have shaped an era, and their appearance at Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 27 June promises to be nothing short of a landmark moment for the festival.



Also, joining the lineup is Skippa, one of the most talked-about emerging acts on the dancehall scene. His raw energy, undeniable stage presence, and chart momentum make him a must-see addition to an already heavy-hitting roster on Friday, 26 June.



“The addition of Boyz ll Men and Skippa to an already dynamic roster is a statement of intent. Boyz II Men are living legends, their music has touched and inspired generations across the globe, and bringing them to Warner Park is a proud moment for St. Kitts and for every fan who has ever been captivated by their sound. And in Skippa, we are championing the energy and talent that is rising right here in our region, bold, authentic, and impossible to ignore,” said Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “Together, these additions elevate what is already an extraordinary lineup into something historic. The 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is not just an event; it is a cultural moment, and we invite the world to be part of it.”



The stadium will host a high-stakes mix of icons who have maintained their mastery over the industry for years, alongside the brightest stars of the moment. The roster includes Kehlani, Boyz II Men, Fantasia, Beres Hammond, Machel Montano, Mavado, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band, Steel Pulse, Luciano, Aidonia, Masicka, Kranium, Skippa, Valiant, Voice, Shaneil Muir, Brandon, D’Yani, V’ghn, Zu, Nu Vybes Band International, Edwin Yearwood & Krosfyah, Shelly & Signal Band, Rucas H.E, Rodney Tattat, and Gharlic & The Upper Level Band.



Beyond the music, visitors are invited to explore the destination’s dramatic landscapes and historic architecture, dive into the fringe events, and savour the rich culinary scene, all of which define how one should start the Kittitian Summer.



Tickets for the 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival are officially on sale now. Visit www.stkittsmusicfestival.com and secure your tickets, book your stay, and get to live in the moment this June.







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