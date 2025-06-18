St. Kitts and Nevis wins the HSP’s ‘Best New Passport’ Award

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (17th June 2025): The Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration is pleased to announce that St. Kitts and Nevis has won the ‘Best New Passport’ award for 2025 under the ‘Regional ID Document of the Year’ category at the High Security Printing (HSP) Latin America conference. The award was announced last week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



HSP Latin America is an annual international conference with a regional focus on emerging technologies related to government-issued currency, identification, and travel documents.



St. Kitts and Nevis launched its new ePassport in November 2024, becoming the first OECS country to win the HSP award. The ePassport features a polycarbonate data page, which significantly enhances durability and security by making it resistant to tampering and wear. Additionally, the ePassport’s design intricately blends island-centric elements such as indigenous flora and geographic motifs with cutting-edge security features, ensuring it remains one of the most secure travel documents in the Caribbean.

The ePassport was developed and produced by the Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN) and is compliant with the global interoperability standards set forth by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The Ottawa-based firm also delivered an advanced passport issuance system, online web services for the public, a border management system, and self-clearance kiosks at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.



The award comes at a time when St. Kitts and Nevis is strengthening its border security architecture and compliance regime in line with international standards and best practices.



A video showcasing the new ePassport is available for viewing on the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1EMLs7J6j3/



