“St. Kitts and Nevis Will Not Be Exposed To Criminals” – Prime Minister Drew 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 17, 2026 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, has assured citizens and residents that strict screening and security measures are being applied under the Federation’s migration cooperation arrangement with the United States of America to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis is not exposed to individuals with criminal backgrounds.



The Prime Minister addressed the matter during the July 16 edition of the Prime Minister’s Round Table, where he reiterated that the agreement applies to nationals of Caribbean Community member states and provides St. Kitts and Nevis with the authority to reject any proposed individual who does not satisfy the country’s security requirements.



Dr. Drew stated that the individuals transferred to St. Kitts and Nevis were subject to background, immigration, medical and security assessments before their arrival.

“So these are not criminals. We have no reason to lock them up or anything like that,” the Prime Minister said.



In May 2026, the Government confirmed that three CARICOM nationals were being transferred from the United States. The individuals were not transferred because of criminal convictions, but in relation to immigration violations in the United States. Relevant national security, immigration and law enforcement agencies were engaged in the process, and the United States provided available biographical, medical and criminal background information before the transfers.



The bilateral arrangement preserves the sovereignty of St. Kitts and Nevis, as the Federation retains the sole discretion to accept or reject any person proposed for transfer. The memorandum of understanding also explicitly excludes individuals convicted of violent or sexual offenses.



Prime Minister Drew said that should information subsequently emerge showing that an individual falls outside the terms of the agreement, the Government would take the necessary action.



“There will be measures taken to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis is not exposed to any criminals,” Dr. Drew stated.



The International Organization for Migration was also involved in the process, Prime Minister Drew Shared, noting that they provided independent oversight and helped to ensure that the transfers were conducted in accordance with international law, humanitarian standards and the rights of the individuals concerned.



The Prime Minister explained that the associated expenses are being assessed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account housing, food, clothing, healthcare and other essential needs. These expenses are not being borne by the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



“I can say broadly that one, it didn’t cost St. Kitts and Nevis one cent, and two, we made sure that the basics were covered for these people,” Dr. Drew said.



Prime Minister Drew maintained that the Government is balancing its international and regional responsibilities with its primary obligation to protect the security and national interests of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



He assured the public that the Government will continue to act transparently and apply strict immigration, security and law enforcement procedures to every person considered under the arrangement.



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