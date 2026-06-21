St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association Participates in World Sailing Inclusive Development Programme

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA), St. Kitts Yacht Club and Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center is pleased to announce that Coach Nickhail Rogers and sailor Elijah Walters will represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the

World Sailing Inclusive Development Programme Clinic and Regatta, taking place at

the National Sailing Academy in English Harbour, Antigua, from June 21–27, 2026.

The pair departed Nevis on Sunday, June 21st, to join sailors and coaches from across the Caribbean for a week of training, education, and racing. The programme, launched by World Sailing in partnership with the National Sailing Academy of Antigua and Barbuda, aims to increase participation in sailing while creating meaningful development pathways for both sailors and coaches.

Participation in this programme marks an important step in SKNSA’s efforts to expand

opportunities for inclusive sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis. By providing access to specialized training, coaching, and competition, the programme helps open doors for more individuals to experience and succeed in the sport, regardless of ability. The knowledge and experience gained by both coach and sailor will help strengthen local programmes and support the continued development of a more accessible and inclusive sailing community.

SKNSA is delighted to see St. Kitts and Nevis represented in this groundbreaking

initiative and looks forward to building on the momentum created by this opportunity.

The Association remains committed to ensuring that sailing is a sport that welcomes and provides opportunities for everyone.

For more information, please contact the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association:

Website: www.stkittsandnevissailingassociation.com

Email: stkittsandnevissailingassociation@gmail.com

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