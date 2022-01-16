St Kitts and Nevis records first murder for 2022
Police are investigating the death of 57-year-old Victor Moses.
His body was found by a relative on his farm at Belle Vue Mountain, St Kitts around 7:00 p.m. with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
The Police received the report of his death sometime after 7 p.m. on January 13, 2022, and several units responded. Upon arrival, the Officers observed the motionless body of Victor Moses lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about the body. The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.RSCNPF
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death for the man.
This is the first murder for 2022, St. Kitts, 1.
Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.RSCNPF