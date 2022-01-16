St Kitts and Nevis records first murder for 2022

Police are investigating the death of 57-year-old Victor Moses.

His body was found by a relative on his farm at Belle Vue Mountain, St Kitts around 7:00 p.m. with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The Police received the report of his death sometime after 7 p.m. on January 13, 2022, and several units responded. Upon arrival, the Officers observed the motionless body of Victor Moses lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about the body. The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. RSCNPF

This is the first murder for 2022, St. Kitts, 1.