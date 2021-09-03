St Kitts And Nevis Records Fifth COVID-19 Related Death

St. Kitts and Nevis has registered a fifth COVID-19 related death.

This is the second reported COVID-19 Death in two days.

The latest death was reported on Thursday evening, 2nd September. The St. Kitts and Nevis Situation Report No. 522 listed the death but no further information was released. However, it is believed that the individual is a male resident whose body was removed from the Cardin Home, St. Kitts on Wednesday.

It was only yesterday, Wednesday, when the fourth death was announced Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, during the September 01 COVID-19 briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

The patient died on 19th August.

“On August 19, a 59-year-old individual with underlying co-morbidities died at home. The case was under police investigation and an autopsy was requested. The individual was COVID-19 positive at the time of death. The final autopsy report received today and released to the Police High Command confirmed that the findings were consistent with COVID-19 disease,” Dr. Laws stated.

She assured the public that the Ministry of Health implemented its robust and extensive contact tracing exercise and the process has since been completed.

The Chief Medical Officer expressed deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased on behalf of the Ministry of Health and the Health Emergency Operations Committee.