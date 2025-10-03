St. Kitts and Nevis Launches “We Limin” Diasopora Campaign in New York City

Basseterre, St. Kitts (3 October 2025) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority, proudly launched the We Limin Diaspora Campaign in New York City, with the support of The Consulate of St. Kitts and Nevis and local diaspora groups in the region.

The campaign was officially introduced during two signature events: the 42nd Independence Gala on Friday, September 26, and a church reception following a service on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Both gatherings brought together nationals, friends of St. Kitts and Nevis, and key partners to celebrate national pride and to reaffirm the importance of diaspora engagement in shaping the future of the Federation’s tourism sector.

Highlights of the launch included:

Remarks by the Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, presentations by Mrs. Melnecia Marshall, Deputy CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and Mr. Pheon Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing of the Nevis Tourism Authority, outlining the objectives of the We Limin campaign and opportunities for diaspora involvement. Ilana Warner performed a brief monologue depicting the islands’ rich culture with a nostalgic feel.

A modelling showcase hosted by Midwest Sales Representative, Chimarie Morillo, featured designs by celebrated St. Kitts and Nevis talent: Judith Rawlins-Paul, Caribelle Batik, and Kerese Elliott.

Registered participants at the events had the chance to win an array of exciting prizes, including two round-trip JetBlue tickets, a three-night stay at Mount Nevis Hotel, and consolation prizes generously sponsored by Old Road Rum and Clifton Estates.











A major highlight of the launch was the unveiling of the Jet Home Challenge,which will run from October 13 to November 30, 2025. This exciting initiative invites members of the diaspora to “jet home” for the holidays, encouraging them to bring family and friends to reconnect with their island roots while contributing to the vibrancy of the Federation’s tourism industry.







“The We Limin Campaign is not just about travel—it’s about strengthening bonds, celebrating culture, and positioning our diaspora as true ambassadors for St.Kitts and Nevis. Our nationals abroad are an integral part of the St. Kitts and Nevis story, and through this initiative, we are calling on them to reconnect with their roots while sharing the beauty and authenticity of our islands with the world. This campaign aligns with our Sustainable Island State agenda, which places people and culture at the center of development,” said Minister Henderson.







Mr. Pheon Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing of the Nevis Tourism Authority, further emphasized the collaborative approach: “The collaboration between both islands for the launch of the campaign underscores a deeper strategy to diversify our marketing efforts. It’s a call to action for our diaspora, inviting them to contribute to economic development and extend the marketing reach.”







The We Limin Diaspora Campaign underscores the Government’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful connections with nationals abroad, while also diversifying its marketing strategy to boost visitation during key travel periods.







###

