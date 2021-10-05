ST. KITTS AND NEVIS JOINS THE GLOBAL COMMUNITY IN CELEBRATION OF WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, October 05, 2021:​ The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the government and the people of the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, joins the global community in recognition of the pivotal role played by teachers in the shaping of our society. World Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on October 05 across the world.

Faced with the challenges to education brought about the current health pandemic, this year’s celebration is conducted under the theme, ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery’. This theme highlights the determination and diligence of teachers in ensuring that children remain educated in the crucial stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Acknowledging the significance of the theme, Minister of Education, Honourable Jonel Powell, highlighted the resilience displayed by the nation’s teachers in ensuring that our youths access to education is not adversely affected.

“In spite of the many challenges, teachers are coming out of their comfort zone to teach children online. More and more teachers are accepting the call for resilience and creativity to be able to deliver relevant and quality education even as we grapple with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus. In an instance, the coronavirus threatened, and continues to threaten, the delivery of face-to-face instructions in schools. As a result, face-to-face instructions now put at risk, the lives of teachers, their students and all who work within learning institutions,” stated the minister.

Recognizing the herculean task placed on teachers, Minster Powell expressed,

“Today, the country celebrates our teachers for the multifaceted role that they have taken on in the fight against the pandemic. The nation celebrates teachers for their innovativeness and creativity in ensuring that students’ needs are addressed. St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates its teachers for their commitment and dedication in reporting to work daily. The Federation celebrates you, our teachers for the many personal sacrifices and selflessness in giving your time, expertise and personal resources for the cause of education in this, our beloved country.”

The general public is encouraged to demonstrate their appreciation to our nation’s educators.