St. Kitts and Nevis Duo to Compete in NORCECA Continental Tour in Suriname

Basseterre, St. Kitts. July 23, 2025. Elkreen Morton and Zendai Richards are representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the Paramaribo, Suriname leg of the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Continental Tour, which serves off from today, July 24, to July 26.

Their participation is made possible through the continued partnership between the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA), both of which remain committed to supporting the development of beach volleyball in the Federation.

Fresh off a silver medal finish in the St. Kitts Pro-Am Tour, the pair is optimistic about their performance in Suriname.

“I am excited about participating in this leg of the tour. We have been training consistently, and this is the ideal platform to evaluate our progression,” Morton stated.

“We are keen on applying some strategies that we’ve been working on over the past weeks, and we are confident in the impact we can make on the tournament,” Richards echoed.

Continued participation in the NORCECA Continental Tour is essential for St. Kitts and Nevis as the team seeks to earn valuable ranking points toward qualification for major international competitions, including world championships and multi-sport events.

