St. Kitts and Nevis’ Director of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mr. Randel Thompson Completes Competitive and Highly Coveted UN – Portugal Ocean Fellowship

United Nations, New York (05 November 2025) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Director of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mr. Randel Thompson recently successfully completed the competitive and highly coveted UN Portugal Ocean Fellowship, a capacity building program on sustainable ocean governance, and blue economy, organized in partnership with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the Government of Portugal, and the Oceano Azul Foundation.

Supporting the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water, and providing access to a capacity-sharing programme tailored to the needs of decision-makers, as well as empowering a new generation of leaders with the knowledge and skills to address pressing Ocean-related issues were key goals of the Fellowship.

The programme which was held from October 20-24, 2025, in Lisbon Portugal, was designed to build capacity in developing countries with the view to assisting in the driving of innovative solutions to protect and preserve our marine ecosystems, while promoting economic growth and equity, and equipping participants with further expertise to be an effective ocean policy decision-maker at the national and international level via a unique inter-disciplinary curriculum integrating the key domains of Ocean Governance, Marine Conservation, Sustainable Blue Economy and the Continental Shelf regime.

In sharing his experience with H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN, who was in Portugal at that time as a guest of the Government of Portugal on matters of ‘Climate, Security and Economy,’ and who also had the opportunity of attending the Opening Ceremony of the Ocean’s Fellowship Programme with a small contingent of represented UN ambassadors, Director of Fisheries and Marine Resources Randel Thompson said, “The UN Portugal Ocean Fellowship was exceptional. It was well organized and comprehensively covered the most significant international marine related topics. The program has greatly enhanced my understanding of the global direction toward ocean governance. It also provided valuable insights into the key organizations involved that we should engage to seek support for strengthening our conservation initiatives and advancing the development of our blue economy.”

Director Thompson continued, “An integral part of my life’s work is to improve the overall health of our coastal areas and oceans by helping people to realize the true value of our marine environment. A healthy coastal region means a better quality of life our society, and this Fellowship programme has further equipped me with the tools to not only do this but also to empower others so that we may achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal 14. I am grateful for the opportunity provided through the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the Government of Portugal, the Oceano Azul Foundation, to the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke who encouraged me to apply for the Fellowship, and to the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN for its work in facilitating the Fellowship.”

Ambassador Williams noted that it was indeed an honour for her share Director Thompson’s experience and words of gratitude with her UN counterpart Ambassador H.E. Rui Vinhas of Portugal, as St. Kitts and Nevis seeks to further strengthen diplomatic relations with Portugal, and as Portugal has shown a true commitment to the global community in particular Small Island Developing States, in advancing sustainable development, resilience, security, and ocean protection.

The Fellowship Programme was also designed to facilitate international cooperation and information sharing on ocean-related issues by providing a platform for national high-level officials to network and build relationships with their foreign counterparts, leveraging the expertise of both Portuguese and international experts.

The UN Portugal Ocean Fellowship, a fully funded programme, now in its second year, was open to heads/deputy heads of national agencies overseeing and responsible for Ocean Policy and/or Ambassadors or their equivalents holding decision making responsibility in the areas of ocean policy, governance and economy.

Candidates were required to possess demonstrable experience in ocean policy-making and governance for their respective national authorities, and be currently employed in the service of their respective Governments with plans to stay in the related role for a medium to long-term period.