St. Kitts and Nevis Club Lebanon Distributes Humanitarian Food Boxes to Families Displaced by the Conflict in Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon — 7 May 2026

The St. Kitts and Nevis Club Lebanon (SKN Club Lebanon) has expanded its humanitarian support initiative through the preparation and distribution of essential food boxes to displaced and vulnerable families affected by the continuing conflict and humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

The initiative comes at a time when many Lebanese families continue to endure displacement, instability, and difficult living conditions resulting from the ongoing conflict affecting the country. Thousands of families displaced due to the conflict remain under significant pressure as they struggle to secure basic daily necessities amid continued uncertainty and growing humanitarian challenges.

As part of the humanitarian initiative, SKN Club Lebanon prepared and distributed food assistance boxes containing approximately 30 essential food and household items carefully selected to support families during this difficult period. The food boxes include staple products such as rice, lentils, grains, pasta, canned food products, cooking oil, soup products, cheese, bread, and other basic supplies intended to help ease part of the burden facing displaced and vulnerable households.

The humanitarian initiative was organized and coordinated by members and volunteers of SKN Club Lebanon to help ensure that assistance reaches families most in need across affected communities.

Families benefiting from the initiative expressed appreciation for the support, describing the assistance as a meaningful humanitarian gesture during a period marked by hardship, uncertainty, displacement, and difficult living conditions caused by the ongoing conflict.

Mr. Ibrahim Serhan, President of the SKN Club Lebanon, emphasized the humanitarian motivation behind the initiative.

“This initiative reflects our deep humanitarian commitment toward families displaced due to the continuing conflict in Lebanon and toward vulnerable communities affected by the ongoing humanitarian situation. Behind every food box is a family facing hardship, uncertainty, displacement, and emotional stress caused by the difficult conditions many people are enduring today.

The preparation and distribution of these humanitarian food boxes embody the values of compassion, dignity, solidarity, and humanitarian responsibility that we strongly believe in and which align with the principles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This initiative also reflects the enduring national values of Saint Kitts and Nevis — a nation recognized for promoting compassion, international solidarity, respect for human dignity, peaceful coexistence, and support for communities in need during times of hardship and conflict.

Each box contains approximately 30 essential food items carefully selected to support families struggling with displacement due to the conflict. While humanitarian initiatives alone cannot solve the broader challenges facing Lebanon as a result of the conflict, every act of solidarity carries importance and helps preserve hope for families in need.

We extend our sincere appreciation to all volunteers, supporters, and contributors who helped make this initiative possible. Their efforts demonstrate the importance of humanitarian cooperation and community engagement during difficult times.

We continue to hope that the current conflict affecting Lebanon and the wider region will ultimately be resolved through peaceful means that safeguard human dignity, stability, security, and the wellbeing of all communities.”

The initiative reflects the continued commitment of SKN Club Lebanon to humanitarian engagement and support for vulnerable communities during times of conflict, while reinforcing values of solidarity, compassion, and social responsibility.

The initiative also highlights the important role played by community-driven humanitarian action in helping displaced and financially vulnerable families cope with the ongoing humanitarian and economic consequences of the conflict affecting Lebanon.

About SKN Club Lebanon

The St. Kitts and Nevis Club Lebanon is a community organization that brings together citizens and friends of Saint Kitts and Nevis residing in Lebanon. The Club works to foster unity, cultural connection, and humanitarian engagement while promoting values of compassion, solidarity, and respect for human dignity.

Through charitable initiatives and community programs, the Club contributes positively to society and supports vulnerable populations during times of hardship.

Media Contact

St. Kitts and Nevis Club – Lebanon

Email: info@sknlebanon.com

Phone / WhatsApp: +961 70 018 833