ST. KITTS AND NEVIS BIDS FAREWELL TO HON. JUSTICE TREVOR WARD Q.C.

The legal fraternity in St. Kitts and Nevis, senior government officials, as well as civil society, bade farewell to His Lordship, the Honourable Justice Trevor M. Ward Q.C. during a significant ceremony held on Monday, July 25, at the Police Training Complex in Basseterre.

“I rise on this occasion to honour the sterling service of his Lordship the Honourable Justice Trevor Ward, Q.C. as Resident High Court Judge here in St. Kitts to bid him farewell and to offer every good wish on his elevation to a Justice of Appeal to become a member of that August body – the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), the Court of Appeal,” said the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Legal Affairs et al. “My Lord, on behalf of the Government and people of the Federation, I extend sincere thanks for your service as a judicial officer here in St. Kitts and Nevis over these past six (6) years both as High Court Judge for the criminal assizes and more recently as the Civil Court Judge.”

Attorney-General Byron noted that His Lordship Justice Ward arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis at a most critical and opportune time.

“You arrived at a time when the jurisdiction had seen a backlog of criminal cases and the creation of a second High Court Chamber which was commissioned to cope with the growing number of cases… My Lord, your arrival immediately improved the service of justice within the Federation as you took on wholly the criminal assizes which used to suffer interruptions when there was only one resident judge stationed on the St. Kitts Circuit,” said Attorney-General Byron. “All this while, you still fulfilled and filled in for the Civil Court Judge, and it was in November 2020 that you took up the mantle of the Civil Court Judge full-time even as the uncertainties of COVID-19 threatened to upend.”

Minister Byron described Justice Ward as a distinguished gentleman who has served the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis exceptionally well.

“My Lord, while this may be viewed as a short stint, one is mindful that the measure of an individual’s effectiveness is not the length of his or her sojourn in the office he or she occupies, but rather by the contributions he or she has made while in that office. And as a Civil Judge, that contribution as well was noteworthy. You are leaving the Federation having enhanced its jurisprudence by some notable criminal and civil decisions,” he said. “My Lord, in the conduct of your court you are known for your in-depth approach, well-considered decisions, clarity in writing and articulate delivery. You are hailed as a very knowledgeable judge, especially in criminal law, and your keen eye for procedure and detail has been invaluable to counsel who benefit from your guidance.”

Attorney-General Byron wished His Lordship Justice Ward every success in his future endeavors.

Q.C. Ward succeeded Trinidadian Her Ladyship Justice Marlene Ida Carter, who resigned as High Court Judge effective August 15, 2016, from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC). Justice Trevor M. Ward Q.C. was sworn in on Tuesday, August 30, 2016, at a small but significant ceremony at Government House as the resident High Court Judge.