ST KITTS AND NEVIS AQUATICS FEDERATION ANNOUNCES TEAM FOR 2025 OECS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. KITTS & NEVIS — The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) is proud to announce the national team selected to represent the Federation at the 2025 OECS Swimming Championships, scheduled for November 7-9 in St. Vincent.

This year’s team features swimmers from both St. Kitts and Nevis, who have demonstrated strong performances and achieved qualifying standards at recent time trials and regional meets.

The 2025 OECS Team St. Kitts & Nevis includes:

8 & under: Edith Denne, Filippa Denne, Akimba Cornelius, Rhaejaan Jacobs

9-10: Teadrian Tross, Gaj Leonce

11-12: Valentino Esposito

13-14: Skyla Connor, Austin Williams, Aunri Pemberton, Nazanu Chiverton

15-17: Troy Nisbett

18 & over: Jennifer Harding-Marlin, Jonathan Essien

SKNAF President Eldon Thomas congratulated the swimmers on their selection, noting, “This team represents the continued growth of competitive swimming across both islands. Their dedication, discipline, and results throughout the season have earned them the right to wear our national colours with pride.”

The OECS Swimming Championships bring together the best swimmers from across the Eastern Caribbean for a weekend of elite regional competition. For many athletes, it serves as a steppingstone toward higher levels of international representation.

SKNAF extends appreciation to the swimmers’ coaches, clubs, and families for their continued support, and to Montpelier Hotel and St. Kitts Royal Hotel for their generous assistance.

