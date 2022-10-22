St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board Appointed

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, October 21, 2022: The Ministers of Cabinet have approved the appointments for the members of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

The Social Security Board members are as follows:

Chairperson:

Ms. Janet Harris – Mrs. Harris has developed a multi-disciplinary background, with extensive experience in financial management, accounting, auditing, anti-money laundering, strategic planning and change management. She holds an Associate degree in Business Management as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the University of the Virgin Islands and a Master of Arts degree in International Business Management from the University of Westminster, London. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, AICPA, and the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, ACAMS. Mrs Harris holds the Chartered Director (C. Dir.) designation from the Caribbean Governance Training Institute.

Members:

Mr. Curtis Martin – Mr. Martin, was a former employee of Cable & Wireless/LIME ultimately as a Vice President Human Resources-Leeward Islands and Chief Human Resources Officer at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank for a combined career period of 26 years. Curtis has earned the LIME’s distinction as Employee of the Year, Manager of the Year and the coveted Chairman’s Award. He was also duly recognized for his sterling contribution to the business community as a young professional with the 2004 National Association of Administrative Professionals (NASAP) Executive of the Year. He has previously served on the SCASPA Board of Directors for a full term. Currently, Mr. Martin holds the post of General Manager at Carib Supply St. Kitts-Nevis Limited where medical and commercial gases have been its mainstay.

Mrs. Kendra Archibald-Woodley – Mrs. Archibald-Woodley is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She is currently employed at the St Kitts Cooperative Credit Union as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She holds over fifteen years’ experience in Accounting and Finance. Along her career path she has held other positions including Finance Manager at St Kitts Cooperative Credit Union and Chief Accountant at TDC Group of Companies. She also served as Corporate Secretary for several Companies within the TDC Group.

Ms. Miselle Obrien – Miselle Casilda O’Brien is an Attorney at Law and Notary Public. She was called to the Bar for the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis in October 2003. Since that time, Ms. O’Brien has been immersed in general private practice covering various areas of the law. To name a few, Ms. O’Brien practises extensively in the fields of tort, family, contract, probate, corporate and employment law. She is also very experienced in court advocacy and civil litigation. She has been a partner in Dublin & O’Brien Law Firm since November 2016. Over the years she has served in different organisations such as the OAS Committee of Experts on Violence against Women and the St. Kitts and Nevis National Education Foundation. She is a Past Secretary of the St. Kitts-Nevis Bar Association and a former Ordinary Member of the Council for the St. Kitts-Nevis Bar Association. Ms. O’Brien also previously served as a member of the Social Security Appeal Tribunal.

Ms. Avonelle Martin – Ms. Martin has worked in the teaching fraternity for 32 years. She began her career as a substitute teacher on October 8, 1990, after which she began her teacher training at the St. Kitts-Nevis College of Further Education in 1991. Since then, Ms. Martin has worked as a trained teacher and trained graduate teacher at the Dr. William Connor Primary School and the Deane Glasford Primary School respectively. She later served as Principal of the Deane Glasford Primary School from 2011 to 2017 and is currently serving as the Deputy Principal Washington Archibald High School. Ms. Martin stated that she enjoys helping to mould our future generations to be productive citizens and leaders.

Ms. Erma Petrinella Edwards – Ms. Edwards, has served the Government and people of St Kitts and Nevis in nursing, public health promotion and administration, health policy and research for over 30 years. She has led and engaged in initiatives within the health sector and across other government departments, collaborated with civil society organizations and community groups, and partnered with private sector /business entities. Ms. Edwards’ ambition to learn more and develop as a healthcare professional led her to academic pursuits at the University of the Virgin Islands (1988), the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus (1996) and later at Leeds University in the UK (2002).

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is intentional in ensuring representation of youth, gender equality, and experience are evident on the various boards.

