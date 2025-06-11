Spectacular Coastal Venue Elevates 2025 ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in St Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, June 9, 2025.- The 2025 Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) U21 Beach Volleyball Championships came to a thrilling conclusion after three days of intense action, excitement, and competition on one of the most beautiful venues. Held from June 6 to 8 on the scenic shores of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the event featured a magnificent court layout with four competition courts and two warm-up courts, perfectly blending sport with scenery.

The championship brought together 24 teams from 10 countries, all showcasing the best of U21 beach volleyball talent in a setting that wowed both athletes and fans alike. Against the backdrop of turquoise waters and golden sands, two teams emerged victorious with standout performances.

In the men’s division, Dominica’s Mervin Mingo and Bill Frederick successfully defended their crown, becoming back-to-back ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Champions. Their chemistry and tactical execution powered them through a competitive field, solidifying their status as one of the region’s premier pairs.

In the women’s division, St. Lucia’s Ericka Gaspard and Clio Phillip turned in a flawless 5-0 run, capturing gold without dropping a single set. Their dominance, paired with remarkable composure, set the tone for an unforgettable tournament.

“This year’s championship was more than just a tournament—it was a celebration of youth, excellence, and the unmatched beauty of the Caribbean,” said the ECVA President, Glenn Quinlan. “The court setup along the Saint Kitts and Nevis coastline was truly spectacular and raised the bar for future ECVA events.”

The top three teams in each gender category, Dominica, St. Lucia and Grenada in men, and St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica in women, will now move forward to represent ECVA at the NORCECA World Championship Qualifier Tournament, taking the next step on their international journey.

