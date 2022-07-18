Soca Monarch Finalists (Power/Groovy)

By: Staff Writer

The Power Soca Monarch and Groovy Soca Monarch finalists have been named for the grand finals which is to held on Friday 29th July at the Cultural Village.

The following artistes have passed to go into the Power Soca finals against Eazi:

T-Bone/Mr. Hype | Soca Empress | X-Man | Bad man Polo; Mulley Media | Klymate | Adowah | Jeezy | Sparta | Keedo

The Finalists for the Groovy Monarch that would come up against Soca Empress are as follows:

X-man | T-bone | Blade | Pakiss |K-Warner | Irveeka | Adowah

The semifinal show was held at the Cultural Village on the evening of Saturday 16th July.

