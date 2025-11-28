SKNSA Announces Elite Team for the 2025 St. Maarten Budget Marine Dinghy Championship

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA) is delighted to announce that four of our elite sailors have been selected to participate in the prestigious St. Maarten Budget Marine Dinghy Championship, scheduled to take place from November 27–30, 2025. This premier regional regatta is an AHO qualifier for the World Optimist Championship and will begin with a pre-practice race on Thursday, November 27th.



The Budget Marine Dinghy Championship continues to promote sailing excellence and foster youth development across the Caribbean. This year’s event will bring together top sailors from Antigua, St. Barthélemy, St. Martin, Guadeloupe, St. Maarten, Curaçao, and St. Kitts and Nevis.



St. Kitts & Nevis National Team



Green Fleet – Emijah Maynard (SKYC)

Green Fleet – Clijae Christmas -Mulley (NASC)

Green Fleet – Rodney Huggins (SKYC)

Optimist – Greyson Burrell (SKYC)



These talented young athletes earned their spots on the national team following their outstanding performances at the SKN National Dinghy Championships, held July 5–6, 2025. SKNSA remains committed to enhancing our sailors’ skills, improving racing techniques, and fostering strong values such as teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship. We believe that exposure to high-level competitions such as this will help our athletes continue to grow, excel, and represent St. Kitts and Nevis with pride.



We extend our best wishes to our sailors and look forward to celebrating their experiences and achievements upon their return. SKNSA is proud to support initiatives that advance the development of youth sailing across both St. Kitts and Nevis.



A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who contributed—financially or otherwise—to make this opportunity possible. Special acknowledgment is extended to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee( SKNOC) , private donors, President/Coach Nicholas Dupre (SKNSA), Commodore/ Coach Nickkhail (SKYC), family members, supporters, and partner clubs: the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC) and the St. Kitts Yacht Club (SKYC). Your dedication continues to make dreams achievable for our young sailors.



SPONSORSHIP



We are actively seeking sponsorship to assist with cost to be incurred for this trip. We are asking everyone especially the business community, SKNSA supporters, and the SKN Diaspora to contribute to this great cause.



You can donate at: https://www.skyachtclub.com/ or Info@nevisaquaticandsailingcenter.com



We also have SKNSA Team rashguards or sun protection shirts still available for sale!



