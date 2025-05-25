SKNOC and SKAVA Strengthen Youth Volleyball Development with International Exposure for U21 Beach Teams



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) continues to solidify its strong partnership with the St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) by facilitating exciting opportunities for the Federation’s emerging beach volleyball talent.

Two Under-21 male beach volleyball pairs are currently engaged in high-level international competitions and training programs, thanks to the strategic collaboration between SKNOC and SKAVA.

Julian Bristol and Jedidiah Pencheon are presently representing St. Kitts and Nevis in the NORCECA Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tournament in the Dominican Republic, taking place from May 22–26, 2025. Prior to this event, the duo sharpened their skills by competing in the NORCECA Senior Beach Volleyball Circuit, held from May 15–19.



Bristol and Pencheon were also bronze medalists at the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Senior Beach Volleyball Championship, which was held in St. Lucia, earlier this month (May).

Accompanying the team is Coach Rick Swan, who has been a key architect in the advancement of volleyball in the Federation.

“I’m very encouraged by the continued growth and performance of our young athletes,” Coach Swan said. “These opportunities are crucial to their development, and I am confident that Julian and Jedidiah will thrive and make the most of this experience.”



In a parallel initiative, the Under-21 pair of Clerique Ward and Komarr Fraites are in Paraguay, where they are participating in a Panam Sports-hosted elite training camp from May 26 to June 1, 2025. This high-level engagement is part of a regional series designed to prepare athletes for the Asunción 2025 Junior Pan American Games.

Veteran coach Brenda Allen, who is accompanying Ward and Fraites, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity.



“This is a fantastic chance for our players to gain invaluable experience by training with and against top-tier athletes from across the Americas,” said Coach Allen. “Such exposure is essential to their long-term development, and I am confident it will significantly elevate their game.”

General Secretary of the SKNOC, Mr. Glenn Jeffers, underscored the Olympic Committee’s unwavering dedication to athlete development:



“Our goal has always been to provide our young athletes with access to international platforms where they can grow, compete, and learn. The SKNOC is proud to be a consistent partner in youth development and remains committed to helping our athletes achieve excellence on and off the court.”



The SKNOC and SKAVA continue to ensure that the next generation of volleyball athletes in St. Kitts and Nevis are prepared to compete and succeed on the global stage.



###

Related