SKNFA UNVEILS NEW TECHNICAL TEAM TO LEAD FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENTIN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts– The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) officially introduced its newly appointed technical team during a press conference held at Football House on Friday, August 1. The appointments mark a significant step forward in the SKNFA’s ongoing mission to elevate football across all levels in the Federation.

Heading the new team is Brazilian national Gilberto “Giba” Junior Damiano Macial, who takes up the role of Technical Director. Joining him are newly crowned SKNFA Division 1 championship coach Kalia Huggins as Head of Women’s Football, Earl Jones as Director of Youth Football for Girls, Travis Rogers as Director of Youth Football for Boys, and Lester Morris as Head of Coaching Education. Each official outlined their strategic vision for advancingfootball development in their respective areas.

Giba shared his enthusiasm for the journey ahead, stating: “I’m looking forward to start with you guys and work hard towards a common dream which is making St. Kitts and Nevis become a (football) powerhouse in the Caribbean.”

Coach Kalia Huggins spoke passionately about her vision for women’s football: “Now the plan or the goal is for us to bring female football to a level that it’s not yet at. So working along with the TD as well as the director (of Youth Football for girls), we intend to do it or start working on it as soon as possible,” she said. “As everyone knows, I am coach for Dieppe Bay Eagles, but that move should have or I’m hoping inspired a lot of females out there to come on board, be coaches, be lines woman, be referees. It’s basically getting involved in football in every aspect of it and that is how we can work together and build female football in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Earl Jones, who now leads youth football for girls, described his deep-rooted passion for developing young female talent: “It’s something I’m very passionate about and to be honest, it’s something that I would give up anything to do. For me, I’ve been involved in female football in St. Kitts and Nevis for a very long time. Since about 2017, I’ve been involved in the national program, coaching the various different national teams and we’ve been doing wonders since then.”

Travis Rogers, tasked with leading youth football for boys, emphasized the importance of building a strong foundation. “The foundation is key and with the support of the clubs and the general public, we hope that to see St. Kitts youth football on the rise in the near future,” he said.

Lester Morris, the new Head of Coaching Education, underscored his commitment to developing a robust coaching system. “At the end of my stint, it is important that at least we have a number of qualified international certified coaches, as well as ensuring that the local product is also of a high standard that when persons come to view our national league, they can say that it is indeed achange in the right direction. So this morning, I want to say thanks again and we trust and hope that as we move into the new direction that things set off in the right way.”

Meanwhile, SKNFA President Atiba Harris expressed full confidence in the new leadership team. “I’m 100% confident and positive that this group will lead us forward, lead us in the right direction. And I have no doubts that we’ll be moving forward and leading the region in a few years,” he said.

This strategic appointment of experienced and passionate professionals is in alignment with the SKNFA’s overarching goal to strengthen football development across St. Kitts and Nevis and position the Federation as a leader in regional football.

-END-

