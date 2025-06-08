SKNFA LAUNCHES U15 STUDY HALL TO SUPPORT ACADEMIC ANDATHLETIC DEVELOPMENT

The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) launched its U15 Study Hall Program on Saturday, June 7, 2025, marking a significant step in its commitment to holistic youth development. The initiative is designed to support players in the SKNFA’s U15 program by strengthening their academic performance alongside their football training.

The Study Hall program aims to foster a balanced approach to youth development by integrating education into the football pathway. During the launch at the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center in St. Peters, SKNFA President Atiba Harris emphasized the importance of equipping young players with both athletic and academic skills. “As part of the ongoing process in developing and revamping the whole youth system in St. Kitts and Nevis, we want to marry football and education. It’s key that we develop well-rounded individuals, wellrounded youths, as we continue to grow and develop. So we want to start off today with a sessionhere, a classroom session, school hall, so to speak, so that way the boys can see a different approach,” Harris said.

“Football is only for a short period of time, but the education that you would have received over the years stays with you for a lifetime. So, we want to ensure that our youths are on the right path and continue to grow. And you never know what they may turn out to be in the future. Other than being a professional footballer, you can be a professional in any other field, and we want to start this journey now,” the SKNFA president continued.

The program is mandatory for all male U15 players, with plans to expand it to female players in the same age group. It also includes regular academic monitoring and communication with parents and teachers. “We would have asked them to submit all of their report cards from last term and on completion of this term, they would have to submit (their report cards). We’ll see and monitor their progress. We’ll be in touch with their parents and their teachers as well. So we already told them that we are their parents away from their parents,” Harris added. This initiative reflects the SKNFA’s broader vision of developing youth who are not only strong athletes but also empowered, educated citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

