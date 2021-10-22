SKNFA Football Competitions Resumes November 6

The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), after meeting and consulting with member clubs earlier this week, has announced that its football competitions will restart on Saturday November 6 with the Premier Division. The President’s Cup will be the match marking the restart of the leagues which will feature last year’s SKNFA Premier League Champions St. Paul’s United F.C. taking on St. Peters F.C.

The other restart dates are:

First Division Tuesday November 9 at the Kim Collins Stadium and Sandy Point Playing Field

The Reserve League on Wednesday November 17.

The Keith Gumbs League on Monday November 15

The Atiba Harris U15 Youth League and the SKNFA U13 Youth Cup on Saturday November 20

The Women’s League will be assessed and restarted at later date.

The SKNFA noted that all Covid-19 protocols will be in place for all leagues and games. A decision was taken by the new executive to take football back into the communities and as such only 50% of the capacity of the various venues will be occupied by fans. A further landmark decision was taken by the president and executives to honor immediate past President Mr. Anthony Johnson by continuing the leagues in his honor. Mr. Johnson passed away recently.