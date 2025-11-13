SKN represented at WiMAC workshop in Suriname

Ms Thema Ward and Ms Tricia Greaux, represented St. Kitts and Nevis as they participated in the Women in Maritime Association, Caribbean (WiMAC) Regional Sustainability Workshop held 3–5 November in Paramaribo, Suriname. Ms Thema Ward attended as the WiMAC liaison for St. Kitts and Nevis and Ms Tricia Greaux as a member of the WIMAC Governing Council serving as the Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing.

Thema Ward and Tricia Greaux



“WiMAC promotes a support system of SEAsters in maritime and marine sectors, bound by blue horizons and the rhythm of the Caribbean Sea. We met in Suriname to continue to advance ocean literacy as knowledge becomes a current, carrying wisdom across the ocean. WiMAC encourages research and innovation, as well as unity, mentorship, and shared purpose. Together, we navigate toward a future where knowledge, equity, and stewardship flow as one tide of progress.” Ms. Tricia Greaux, WiMAC Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing.

Tricia Greaux with other WiMAC Governing Council members in Suriname, November 2025



“I am proud to represent St. Kitts and Nevis as an Ocean Governance expert at the WIMAC Conference. Together, we have meaningful work ahead — strengthening equity, fairness, and opportunity within our maritime sector. With the support of our incredible “seasters”, we are shaping a more inclusive and sustainable ocean future for all.” Ms Thema Ward, WiMAC liaison for St. Kitts and Nevis

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) funded workshop brought together 34 maritime professionals from 12 countries for focused sessions on strengthening WiMAC’s long-term sustainability and enhancing the leadership capacity of women in the Caribbean maritime sector. Participants explored practical strategies for building resilient chapter operations, with a strong emphasis on financial planning, gender-responsive approaches, and effective resource mobilization.

In addition to chapter development, participants benefited from a dynamic Public Speaking Masterclass delivered by keynote speaker and global futurist K.D. Adamson. The training emphasized confident, persuasive, and authentic communication, equipping attendees with stronger tools to represent the maritime sector at national, regional, and international levels.