SKN COVID-19 UPDATE: 7th Death Recorded

By: Staff Writer

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded one additional COVID-19 related death bringing the death toll to seven, (7).

No details were provided about the deceased. Nevis recorded its first COVID-19 related death on Sept. 9, death number six. The death toll distribution is as follows: St. Kitts – 6 & Nevis – 1.

For the period Sept. 6 – 10, 209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded. When compared to last week confirmed cases, there was an increase of 32 cases. There were 177 recorded cases for the period August 30 – Sept. 4.

St. Kitts recorded one hundred and fifty cases while Nevis recorded 59 cases.

As per the situation report, No. 530, the total case count for St. Kitts and Nevis is 1,464. 25 new cases and 30 recoveries were recorded. Presently, there are 647 actives cases.