SKELEC’S GENERAL MANAGER RE-ELECTED TO SERVE ON CARILEC BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – (27th May, 2025)– The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) is proud to announce that its General Manager, Mr. Clement Williams has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) for the 2025–2028 term. The re-election took place during CARILEC’s 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on May 20, 2025, in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC, stated that it is an honor to continue serving on CARILEC’s Board during such a transformative time for the Caribbean energy landscape. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to champion innovation, strengthen regional partnerships, and ensure that utilities like SKELEC are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our communities,” he said.

Mr. Williams brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing island utilities. His leadership at SKELEC has been marked by a focus on modernization, customer service excellence, and sustainable energy development.

SKELEC congratulates Mr. Williams on his re-election and remains confident that his continued service on the CARILEC Board will contribute meaningfully to shaping a resilient and forward-thinking energy future for the region.

CARILEC, a leading regional association of energy providers and stakeholders, plays a pivotal role in advancing energy resilience, innovation, and sustainability across the Caribbean. Mr. Williams’ continued presence on the Board underscores his commitment to regional collaboration and the advancement of the energy sector.

-END-

