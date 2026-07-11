SIR ROBERT LLEWELLYN BRADSHAW TO BE FEATURED ON NEW EC$50 BANKNOTE, HONOURING A CARIBBEAN NATION BUILDER

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 10, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has welcomed the decision to feature National Hero, the Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, on the new Eastern Caribbean fifty-dollar (EC$50) banknote, describing the honour as a well-deserved tribute to one of the Region’s most influential architects of nation-building and Caribbean integration.



Prime Minister Drew made the announcement during the Ceremony to Mark the Change in Chairmanship of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council, at which Council Member for the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Honourable Dr. Irving McIntyre, officially succeeded Council Member for Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, as Chairman.



The prime minister explained that the decision to feature Sir Robert on the EC$50 banknote reflects his extraordinary contribution to the development of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the wider Eastern Caribbean. As the country’s first Premier, a distinguished regional statesman, and one of the principal architects of economic and social transformation, Sir Robert championed policies that expanded educational opportunities, strengthened workers’ rights, improved access to housing and healthcare, and laid the foundation for modern governance and economic advancement.



His leadership also extended beyond national borders. Sir Robert was a passionate advocate for regional cooperation and played a pivotal role in advancing Caribbean unity and strengthening institutions that continue to serve the people of the Eastern Caribbean today. His legacy of visionary leadership, resilience, and commitment to improving the lives of ordinary citizens continues to inspire generations across the Region.



“This is more than a redesign of our currency. It is a fitting tribute to one of the Caribbean’s great nation builders and a celebration of our shared regional heritage. We should all take pride in this historic achievement and in seeing our own Caribbean icons reflected on the currency that unites our community,” said Prime Minister Drew.



The prime minister added that placing Sir Robert Bradshaw on the EC$50 banknote ensures that his remarkable legacy will continue to be recognised throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). Every banknote will serve as a reminder of his enduring contributions to social justice, economic development, regional cooperation, and the pursuit of a stronger and more united Caribbean.



The inclusion of the Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw on the new EC$50 banknote stands as a lasting symbol of the Eastern Caribbean’s appreciation for visionary leadership and the lasting impact of those whose service has shaped the history, identity, and future of the Region.



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