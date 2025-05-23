Sports

Sharim Hamilton Sets New 400m Hurdles National Record 

Senior student athelete, Sharim Hamilton, has broken the 400m hurdles national record for the second time.

Competing for Lincoln University of Missouri on Thursday evening at the NCAA Division II National Championships,  Hamilton clocked  50.57 seconds to win his heat and advance through to the finals. Hamilton’s time is the fourth-fastest overall time.

His previous record of 50.65 seconds was set nearly a year ago.


Hamilton will be competing in the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday.

