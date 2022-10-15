Shamarley Newtown crowned as the new Miss Culture Queen for 2022-2023

A new Cultrama Queen has been crowned….

On Friday afternoon, Ms. National Bank Ltd Shamarley Newton was crowned as the new Miss Culture Queen for 2022 – 2023.

At a brief ceremony held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Newton was sashed and crowned.

Chairman of the Nevis Culturama Committee, Abonaty Liburd, chaired the brief ceremony, while Keesha Jones, branch Manager of National Bank Nevis, sashed Ms. Newton.

The Marketing Manager at the Bank of Nevis Ltd, Pheon Jones presented the winning trophy and a cheque of $4,000.00 while the Minister of Culture, the Honorable Eric Evelyn did the coronation.

The outgoing Miss Culture Queen officially notified the Culturama Secretariat On Friday, September 30th, 2022 of her decision to relinquish the Culturama 48 Miss Culture Queen Pageant title thus paving the way for a new queen to be crowned.

In attendance were officials from the Ministry of Culture, the Culturama Secretariat, a representative from the Senior Pageants sub-committee, the mother and chaperon of the incoming Miss Culture, title sponsor of the Culturama 48 Miss Culture Queen Pageant – The Bank of Nevis Ltd and a representative from the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd.