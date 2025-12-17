SHAKEIM CRANSTON SENTENCED TO 63 YEARS IN PRISON FOR 2017 MURDER

Shakeim Cranston has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Murder committed on June 20th, 2017, against the late Darnell Govia at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

After being convicted on October 10th, 2025, Mr Cranston was sentenced to sixty-three (63) years imprisonment. His time spent on remand will be deducted, and he will be eligible for one-third remission only after serving forty-two (42) years of the sentence.

Cranston’s sentence was handed down at the High Court in Basseterre on December 15th, 2025, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC.