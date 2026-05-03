SENATOR ISALEAN PHILLIP TABLES SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS’ FIRST-EVER NATIONAL DISABILITY POLICY

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 01, 2026 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to advance efforts to expand opportunities for persons living with disabilities, fostering a society rooted in equity and inclusion for every citizen and resident.





In a major milestone, the first National Disability Policy was laid in the Federal Parliament by Minister of State responsible for Ageing, Disabilities et al, Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The national policy covers the period 2026-2030. It provides a framework with guiding principles and an action plan to ensure the full inclusion of persons with disabilities, as echoed in the National Development Planning Framework, which is a crucial component of the Sustainable Island State Agenda.



The National Disability Policy has ten policy imperatives that will guide continued work for the improvement of the lives and living standards of persons living with a disability in the Federation.



1. Removal of Environmental Barriers – equal access to public spaces, transportation, information and assistive devices.

2. Education, Training and Lifelong Learning – students and adults with disabilities have equal opportunities to attain educational certifications.

3. Economic Inclusion and Financial Security – a right to work, earn, and build a future.

4. Public Awareness and the Attitudinal Barrier – disability rights embedded in the national curriculum in schools, and a national public awareness campaign launch.

5. Health and Wellness – a disability inclusive sector with equitable access to quality healthcare and mental health services.

6. Inclusive Housing and Liveable Communities – a quota for public housing options as well as a grant programme to retrofit homes. Ensuring spaces such as emergency shelters, sporting facilities, community centres, etc. are accessible.

7. Social, Cultural and Public Participation – a right to participate in cultural life, play sports, vote, etc. and to have a say in decisions affecting their community and family.

8. Legal Capacity, Protection and Access to Justice – review of legislation and procedures that, by omission or design, discriminate against persons with disabilities. Establish a Disability Commission to receive and investigate complaints and violations of the rights of persons with disabilities.

9. Disability Data and Research for Planning – structured disability disaggregated data collection and analysis, allowing for continuous monitoring and evaluation of policy goals.

10. Accountability Implementation and Governance – establish a National Disability Council with a functioning Secretariat to coordinate policy implementation and foster accountability.



Honourable Phillip said that the National Disability Policy demonstrates the government’s commitment to working towards a fully inclusive society that embraces and values every person regardless of their ability.







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