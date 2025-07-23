Saint Kitts Music Festival Draws Over 35,000 Attendees Across Three Nights

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 23, 2025 (PMO) — The 2025 Saint Kitts Music Festival recorded one of its most successful years to date, attracting over 37,000 patrons over its three-night run, according to preliminary figures revealed by Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha Henderson.

In her report to the media during the July 22 Prime Minister’s Cabinet Wide press conference, Minister Henderson shared, “On the Thursday night, we had about 11,000 patrons. On the Friday night, we had close to 16,000 patrons. And on the Saturday night, we had just under 10,000 patrons.”

This year’s numbers reflect a 76% increase in attendance compared to the previous year, a milestone that Minister Henderson said speaks to the success of enhanced marketing, stronger partnerships, and the growing international appeal of the destination.

“We were able this year to scan tickets to give us a more accurate account of patrons. We did have some glitches, but this gave us better data than ever before,” she noted.

The Ministry of Tourism is currently finalizing an official economic impact assessment, with results expected by late August 2025. This will provide insights into the festival’s contribution to the local economy, hospitality industry, and small business sector.

Minister Henderson extended gratitude to the many volunteers, staff, and stakeholders who continue to support what is now regarded as one of the Caribbean’s premier music and cultural experiences.

