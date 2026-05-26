SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS UNDER DROUGHT WARNING AMID BELOW-NORMAL RAINFALL FORECAST

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 26, 2026 (SKNIS): Senior Meteorological Officer Elmo Burke, is urging residents, businesses, and water-dependent sectors across Saint Kitts and Nevis to begin implementing water conservation measures as the Federation faces the likelihood of below-normal rainfall over the coming months.



According to Mr. Burke, rainfall totals across Saint Kitts and Nevis have already fallen below the climatological average in recent months, and current forecasts indicate that the upcoming wet season is also expected to bring less rainfall than usual. As a result, a drought warning has been issued for the Federation.



“Regional climate conditions, including those affecting Saint Kitts and Nevis, are expected to be influenced by an El Niño phenomenon,” Mr. Burke explained. “This will likely result in warmer temperatures, particularly during the summer months, along with drier-than-normal conditions as convective activity becomes suppressed at times.”



Mr. Burke noted that the Federation typically receives the majority of its rainfall during the wet season, which coincides with the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Any significant reduction in rainfall during this critical period could negatively impact the availability of rain-fed water resources.



“While there remains the possibility of major rainfall events during the wet season, the overall trend suggests that Saint Kitts and Nevis is likely to experience below-normal rainfall totals for the season,” he stated.



In light of the projected dry conditions, Mr. Burke emphasised the importance of early preparation and conservation efforts.



“Residents and businesses, along with all water-dependent sectors, are encouraged to exercise water conservation activities to minimise the expected impacts of reduced rainfall totals,” he said. “Taking early conservation actions will be critical in helping us weather the drier-than-normal period ahead.”



He noted that the Meteorological Services Department will continue to monitor regional climate conditions and provide updates as necessary.



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