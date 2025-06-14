SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO REGIONAL COOPERATION AND CLIMATE RESILIENCE AT BRAZIL-CARIBBEAN SUMMIT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 13, 2025 (SKNIS): At the inaugural Brazil-Caribbean Summit on June 13, 2025, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for Saint Kitts and Nevis, delivered a compelling and visionary address to regional leaders, representing his resilient island nation with determination and a clear commitment to shaping its own future.



Dr. Douglas reaffirmed the nation’s determined stance on achieving unity and sustainable growth while facing climate and economic challenges. He urged stronger collaboration within the Caribbean and Brazil bloc that stems from mutual objectives and fairness instead of simple acts of charity.



The Summit, convened by the Government of Brazil under the theme “Moving Closer to Unite,” brought together leaders of Caribbean nations to forge closer ties with Brazil and address shared development challenges. Dr. Douglas described the gathering as a continuation of a historical relationship shaped by the Atlantic winds, shared ancestry, and a resilient spirit.

“In Saint Kitts and Nevis, we are advancing what we call the Sustainable Island State Agenda to achieve our Sustainable Development Goals. It is our own green print for transformation,” said Dr. Douglas. “And so we seek to build a nation that is not merely surviving on the margins of global events, but one that is shaping its own destiny, investing in renewable energy, fortifying food security, modernising healthcare, and preparing for the climate realities that increasingly define our own existence.”



The foreign minister emphasised that the traditional centres of global power are no longer the sole architects of the international agenda. As global dynamics shift, he noted that the Caribbean and the broader Global South must take their place, not just at the table, but in leading meaningful dialogue. “We will not settle for simply being in the room. We want to speak into the microphone as well,” he declared.



As current Chair of the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), Dr. Douglas reaffirmed the commitment of Saint Kitts and Nevis to supporting Haiti. He praised Brazil’s leadership in the G20 and the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, describing hunger in a world of abundance as one of the most pressing moral failures of our time. He highlighted the Federation’s school feeding programmes as vital tools to nourish children and build social resilience in pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal Two (2) – Zero Hunger.



On climate change, Dr. Douglas warned that small island developing states face existential threats from rising sea levels, more intense and frequent hurricanes and prolonged dry spells.



“This is therefore a defining challenge of our time. We are on the front lines of rising seas, increasingly devastating storms, and our fragile ecosystems have been pushed to their breaking point with biodiversity loss and pollution,” he said. “That is why we must align our efforts to regional frameworks and partnerships on energy transition, climate financing, and the development of resilient infrastructure.”



Looking ahead to COP30 in Brazil in November 2025, Dr. Douglas expressed anticipation to join Brazil in advocating for “ambition, equity, and urgent action,” calling it the Brazil-Caribbean COP.



Recognising the devastating impact of disasters, pandemics, and economic shocks, Dr. Douglas called for strengthened governance and partnerships through the Sendai Framework. As a medical doctor by profession, he underscored the importance of health security and thanked President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for Brazil’s past support to Eastern Caribbean states, especially in providing free antiretroviral medication.



“Our people deserve systems that can withstand shocks while delivering quality care in both good times and bad,” Dr. Douglas stated.



The senior minister emphasised that connectivity – whether physical, diplomatic, or digital – is essential for trade, education, and technology sharing. He said it is in these spaces of connection that trust is built and prosperity shared.



Calling on all delegates to reaffirm their commitment to real cooperation, Dr. Douglas urged unity not just for symbolism, but for the empowerment of people, the safeguarding of the environment, and the securing of a just future for all.



