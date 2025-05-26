Saint Kitts and Nevis Introduces Effortless Digital Entry: Enhanced Security & Smoother Travel for Visitors

Basseterre, St. Kitts (May 26, 2025) — The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce the launch of a new Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system, effective May 26, 2025.

This innovative digital system will modernize the way visitors enter our beautiful twin-island nation, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and secure travel experience. Additionally, the eTA will help Saint Kitts and Nevis remain an open and welcoming destination while ensuring safer borders, reinforcing security for both citizens and visitors. This commitment to safety and accessibility will further position Saint Kitts and Nevis as a top global destination.

How to Apply for an eTA

Every visitor must present an approved eTA before departing their country of origin and on arrival in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The mobile app, St Kitts and Nevis e-Border, is the fastest and most convenient way to complete the eTA. It can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices from May 26, 2025.

If you cannot use the app, you can complete your eTA at www.knatravelform.kn. The eTA can be completed within five minutes and will streamline processes on arrival, delivering an unparalleled visitor experience.

The process involves:

1. Filling out a secure online application

2. Providing basic travel details and required documentation

3. Receiving approval electronically before travel

The system is available in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for visitors worldwide.

The eTA application can be submitted up to 90 days before travel. When applying, travellers will be subject to a discounted US$8.50 service charge until 1st September 2025, when the standard service charge of US$17 will take effect. The eTA will be valid for 90 days or until your passport expires, whichever is sooner.

A Digital Revolution for Travel and Security

The introduction of the eTA marks a significant milestone in St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to digital transformation, strengthening national security, and enhancing the tourism experience.

The eTA system will bring numerous benefits to travellers, the government, and the wider Caribbean region, including:

Enhanced National Security: The system will provide pre-arrival screening of travellers, allowing authorities to identify potential security risks before arrival.

The system will provide pre-arrival screening of travellers, allowing authorities to identify potential security risks before arrival. Streamlined Entry Process: Visitors will experience a hassle-free arrival process, with reduced wait times and more efficient clearance at immigration.

Visitors will experience a hassle-free arrival process, with reduced wait times and more efficient clearance at immigration. Fully Digitalized Travel Experience: The eTA system will integrate key travel services, including online customs declarations, SIM card purchases, etc.

The eTA system will integrate key travel services, including online customs declarations, SIM card purchases, etc. Operational Efficiency: By minimizing manual document checks, the eTA system will free up immigration resources and enhance the efficiency of border control operations.

By minimizing manual document checks, the eTA system will free up immigration resources and enhance the efficiency of border control operations. Economic Growth & Tourism Development: By improving visitor experiences, Saint Kitts and Nevis will strengthen its position as a top-tier Caribbean destination, attracting more tourists and boosting economic opportunities in hospitality, transportation, and tourism-related services.

Seamless and Secure Entry for Travelers

The eTA system is designed to make travel to Saint Kitts and Nevis easier and more efficient. Visitors who use the mobile app to apply will qualify for Fast-Track Arrival, using a non-stop Facial Biometric Corridor (available from June 2, 2025). This contactless immigration clearance is a game-changer in modern border management.

Continued Free Electronic Declaration for Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizens

Citizens and residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as citizens of member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) do not need to apply for an eTA. However, they must continue to complete the Online Immigration and Customs ED Form free of charge. This will be available on the Saint Kitts and Nevis e-Border mobile app, or the website – www.knatravelform.kn.

Exemptions from the eTA Service Charge

Citizens/Residents of:

• Saint Kitts and Nevis

• Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Member States

• Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member Nations

Special Cases:

• Accredited diplomats on official duty.

• Children Under 2 Years Old

• In-Transit Passengers

• On-duty Flight or Vessel Crew Members

• Active military or search-and-rescue personnel.

A Step Forward in Regional Digital Innovation

With the launch of the eTA, Saint Kitts and Nevis joins a global movement toward smart, digital border management. This initiative not only strengthens national security but also contributes to the Caribbean region’s advancement in digital travel technology. The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is committed to embracing digital transformation to provide a safer, smarter, and more connected travel experience.

####

