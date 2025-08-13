Saint Kitts and Nevis establishes Diplomatic Relations with the Sultanate of Oman

United Nations, New York (13 August 2025) On August 12, 2025, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Sultanate of Oman signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations, based on the cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

The statement was signed by Ambassador Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations on behalf of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and by Ambassador Omar Alkathiri, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the signing ceremony at Oman’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, the Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, and Foreign Minister the Rt Hon. Dr Denzil Douglas, to the Omani government. She expressed her country’s aspiration to strengthen relations between the two nations.



Ambassador Alkithiri underlined the Omani Government’s welcome of this important step, which stems from the attention both Governments place on establishing diplomatic relations to lay the foundation for enhanced dialogue, to open avenues of cooperation, and so serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.



Foreign Minister the Rt Hon. Dr Denzil Douglas, who has sought to consolidate friendships while diversifying the Federation’s diplomatic portfolio, indicated that, “the Gulf Cooperation Council remains one of the brightest spots in the global economy according to the International Monetary Fund. The GCC is a model for resilience and as we pursue strategic partnerships for enhanced trade, investment and economic development we are proud to renew our commitment to the GCC by signing diplomatic relations with the Sultanate of Oman.”



Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew underscored, “This latest effort by the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN represents the strategic foresight of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and indeed the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to carve out friendly relations amid non-traditional partners. We hope that overtime through culture, tourism and investment, the St. Kitts and Nevis-Oman relationship will redound to all nationals in particular students, engineers, and innovators who view the middle east as a new frontier for our diplomatic and development policy.”

