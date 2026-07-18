SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS ENLISTS REGIONAL EXPERT TO BUILD MEDICINAL CANNABIS BANKING FRAMEWORK

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 17, 2026 (SKNIS): Saint Kitts and Nevis has engaged the services of Saboto Caesar, a former Minister of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to assist the twin-island Federation with its development of a robust banking framework as part of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry.



Nadiv Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts and Nevis Medicinal Cannabis Authority, told the media on Wednesday (July 15), that Mr. Caesar, who is widely credited with the success of the Cannabis Wellness Industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is expected to travel to the Federation shortly.



“He was very instrumental in setting up the banking framework for St. Vincent’s Medicinal Cannabis Industry, so he will be helping us set up our framework and designing our solutions. He is scheduled to be here on [July] 19, and he will be here for about five days,” Mr. Mills said.



During his visit, Mr. Caesar will meet with representatives of various financial institutions to better understand the challenges associated with providing banking services to the medicinal cannabis industry. He will also share the policies and best practices that enabled St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become the first Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member to export medicinal cannabis, following the receipt of an export licence from Germany.



Saint Kitts and Nevis’ track and trace system will also be unveiled to the financial institutions. The technology, commonly referred to as “seed-to-sale” software, will monitor transactions thereby improving medicinal cannabis supply chain transparency, support compliance, and strengthen industry operations.



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