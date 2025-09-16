SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEROES DAY TODAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Saint Kitts and Nevis will pay tribute to its National Heroes today, Tuesday, September 16, 2025, officially celebrated as National Heroes Day.



As is the tradition, a ceremony featuring military honours by the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will be held at the National Heroes Park at Conaree. The ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and will feature a short programme that concludes with the laying of wreaths at the base of the four statues featured – The late Right Excellencies Sir Robert Bradshaw, Sir C. A. Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph France, and Sir Simeon Daniel. Recognition and special presentation to the only living National Hero, the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds will also take place.



“The usual commemorative pomp and circumstance is done by the military, always in a brilliant fashion, and so the public can look forward to that,” said Cabinet Secretary and Co-Chair of the Independence 42 Planning Committee, Dr. Marcus Natta.



Later today, a separate ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. to honour the contributions of the First National Hero, the Right Excellent Sir Robert L. Bradshaw, at the Bradshaw Memorial Park in St. Pauls.



The ceremonies will be attended by dignitaries, including the Governor-General, the Prime Minister, members of the National Assembly, members of the Nevis Island Administration, local and visiting diplomats and the like. Dr. Marcus Natta warmly invited the public, noting that their participation is equally important.

It’s really significant for the public. This is not just about government officials and diplomats per se. What we are looking to do as well, is continuing to educate our young people, letting them know what our national heroes did to advance and develop our country, showing them that they have a space that they can take up as well, and maybe one day they [too] will be a national hero from their work. Dr Marcus Natta

In keeping with the educational theme, students from across the Federation are invited to participate in both ceremonies. Representatives from various schools are engaged during the ceremonies, handing wreaths to officials and the family members of the national heroes to place at the base of the statues. A student also presents flowers to Sir Kennedy.

Related