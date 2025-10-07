RSVGPF WELCOMES THE 42ND COHORT: SERVICE WITH KNOWLEDGE, STRENGTH, AND INTEGRITY

October 6, 2025 – Kingstown: On Friday, October 3, 2025, the Arnos Vale Playing Field was transformed into a stage of precision, pride, and purpose as the 42nd Cohort of Police Recruits marched smartly onto the parade ground. The Passing Out Parade, hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), drew thunderous applause from hundreds of spectators, including Her Excellency Dame Mrs. Susan Dougan, Governor General; the Honourable Montgomery Daniel, Deputy Prime Minister; and Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, along with other dignitaries, families, and proud well‑wishers.

A total of 113 recruits graduated following an intensive training programme (over 6 months) under the theme Service with Knowledge, Strength, and Integrity. Distinguished speakers charged the graduating cohort to uphold the highest professional standards in service to country and community.

Delivering the Welcome Remarks and Commandant’s Address, Lt. Commander Theobalds described the day as both a culmination and a beginning. He reminded the recruits that policing demands not only strength of body but strength of character.

“Knowledge is more than authority; it is understanding the law you uphold and the people you serve. Strength is the resilience of character that stands for what is right under pressure. Integrity is the foundation of all policing; without it, authority is hollow.”

He praised the recruits for their discipline, strong academic performance, and ability to apply theory to practice. The Commandant also thanked the instructors, facilitators, and the families who supported the recruits along the way, urging the new officers to uphold professionalism, loyalty, and service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams, in his Brief Remarks, spoke with conviction about the values that define modern policing. He reminded the recruits that the uniform they now wear is a pledge to the nation.

“This uniform is not a costume. It is a promise you carry, a trust to be earned, a standard to be kept. Wear it humbly. Prove it daily. Our people want safety with dignity and policing that respects rights.”

He emphasized that real strength lies in restraint under pressure and integrity in action. The Commissioner called on the new officers to let their conduct speak louder than words and to serve with courage, compassion, and consistency.

“Step forward into service. Let your presence calm fear. Let your words defuse anger. Let your actions make our communities safer and our democracy stronger.”

The Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Montgomery Daniel congratulated the recruits on their achievement and encouraged them to continue learning and growing within their profession.

“You have made a conscious decision to serve as police officers, and you are now ready to exercise the knowledge and skill you have gained. Learning does not end here. Through policies that support further education, you can continue to upgrade yourselves.”

He urged them to remain humble in authority, avoid temptations, choose their company wisely, and uphold morality as their watchword. His parting words were simple but powerful: “Serve with honour, respect the law, and remember that the eyes of the nation are upon you.”

Senior Magistrate Mrs. Tammikka Da Silva‑McKenzie delivered a reflective address focusing on the importance of ethics, professionalism, and accountability in policing. She commended the recruits for their perseverance throughout the training process and encouraged them to perform their duties with fairness and respect for the law. Her message reinforced the need for every officer to uphold the principles of justice and integrity in service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Representing the graduating cohort, Best Recruit PR 092 Ezra Muckette delivered a poised and heartfelt address that embodied the discipline and dignity of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. He reflected on the journey from civilian life to sworn duty, highlighting the lessons of teamwork, perseverance, and purpose that defined Course 42. His remarks spoke to the unity forged through shared challenges and the pride that comes with service.

“We laughed together, struggled together, and carried one another through. The constant demand for excellence pushed us to our limits, and police must endure.”

The Commandant highlighted that this was the first Passing Out Parade held at the Arnos Vale Pavilion, a fitting venue for a new era of professional development. The modern facilities at the relocated Training School in Belair have enhanced both theoretical and practical learning, preparing officers to meet the challenges of contemporary policing. As the parade ended, the national anthem rose across the field. Families stood proudly, some with tears of joy, as the new officers took their Oath of Office, pledging to serve with courage, discipline, and integrity.

The RSVGPF extends heartfelt congratulations to the 42nd Cohort of Police Recruits. Guided by knowledge, strengthened by discipline, and anchored in integrity, these new officers now stand as the nation’s newest guardians of peace and justice.

