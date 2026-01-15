RSCNPF MOURNS THE PASSING OF CORPORAL ROYSTON ISAAC

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is deeply saddened by the

sudden passing of #81 Corporal Royston Isaac, who was stationed at the Charlestown

Police Station on Nevis. Corporal Isaac passed away this morning, January 15th, 2026.

Corporal Isaac was a committed and respected officer who served the people of Nevis and the wider Federation with dedication, professionalism, and quiet strength. His passing is a profound loss not only to the Police Force, but to his colleagues, friends, and the community he faithfully served.



The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to Corporal Isaac’s family, loved ones, and

fellow officers during this difficult time. We mourn with you, and we stand in solidarity

as you grieve this sudden loss.



The RSCNPF will honour the life and service of Corporal Royston Isaac, and details

regarding official arrangements will be shared when appropriate.



May he rest in peace, and may comfort and strength surround all who mourn his passing.



— 30 —