RSCNPF HIGH COMMAND REINFORCED BY NEW APPOINTMENTS

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis (RSCNPF) has reinforced its high command and upper management levels through the promotion of a number of Police officers. In a brief ceremony at Police Training Complex on December 11th, 2023, Commissioner of Police (COP) James Sutton presented the instruments of appointment to five (5) Police officers. The ceremony was attended by Deputy COP Cromwell Henry, Assistant Commissioner Andre Mitchell, and other gazetted officers of the RSCNPF.



The recipients were acting Assistant Commissioners (ACP) Travis Rogers and James Francis; acting Superintendents Jasper Carty and Alanzo Carty; and acting Inspector Marvin Thompson. Absent from the ceremony was acting Inspector Delroy Harris who is currently overseas on training.



Speaking briefly, COP Sutton congratulated the officers on their appointments. He commended their dedication and commitment to the maintenance of law and order over the years. The COP further encouraged the officers to continue striving for excellence and delivering the highest levels of leadership and performance. The newly appointed officers expressed their gratitude for the trust and confidence bestowed upon them. Each expressed their eagerness to continue working on the public’s behalf and fulfilling their duty to the nation.



