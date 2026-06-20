RSCNPF Charges Trio In $50 Million Fraud & Money Laundering Matter

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has laid several money-laundering and fraud-related charges against three persons in an alleged financial scheme spanning nearly six years.

Paul Bilzerian and Terri Steffen, both of Frigate Bay; and Gregory Gilpin-Payne of New Road, all on St. Kitts, were each charged with money-laundering and fraud offences committed between November 2018 and July 2024, during which period the accused, together with others, are alleged to have conspired to obtain USD $50,000,000 (fifty million United States dollars) by false pretenses and to have subsequently laundered the same.

On June 18th, 2026, the following charges were laid against the trio at the Basseterre Police Station:

1. Paul Bilzerian, charged with

Money Laundering by Transaction

Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

False Pretense

Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense

2. Terri Steffen, charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

3. Gregory Gilpin-Payne, charged with

Money Laundering by Transaction

Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

False Pretense

Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The RSCNPF highly commends the White Collar Crime Unit for its work in bringing this matter to this stage and reaffirms the Federation’s unwavering commitment to combatting financial crime in all its forms. St. Kitts and Nevis will not be used as a vehicle for fraud, false pretense, or the laundering of criminally obtained funds, and the Force will continue to pursue all such matters with the full force of the law.

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